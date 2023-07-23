\nChairman of the Constitution Committee MK Simcha Rothman gave a video speech from the Knesset during the right-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv.\n\n "Everyone in the audience knows that Israel must be a Jewish state and the only way for it to be both Jewish and democratic is for the Supreme Court to act according to the law and not to determine the policy. Today in Israel 64 votes will be cast in the Knesset in favor of the democracy of the State of Israel."\n\n "Those who want to determine what the State of Israel is like without winning the elections is the one who wants a dictatorship. We all want a Jewish and democratic state, that's what we voted for and that's what we'll get," Rothman said.\n