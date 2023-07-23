\nDiaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli spoke to the right-wing rally in Tel Aviv.\n\n "As a regular military officer and a military officer in the reserves, the oath to the IDF is the only contract I know of. Those who wish to take advantage of their military position, however prestigious it may be, are promoted through the training given to them. They harm the strength of the IDF, these people harm the deterrent capacity of the State of Israel. It is hard to think of a practice more indefensible than refusal to serve."\n\n "I say to each of the refusers, and to the former chiefs of staff who encourage them, the Israeli Knesset and the Israeli government have no permission to accede to threats and extortion from any pressure group. The meaning of receiving such dictates is one - a military junta. Will not arise and will not be suppressed. Freedom of speech is not a license for rebellion," said Minister Chikli\n