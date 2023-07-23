\nHeritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu spoke at the right-wing rally in Tel Aviv.\n\n "I want to say to the dear protesters - you have no idea how much power you are giving us. There are 64 mandates here that are not willing to give up the democracy of the State of Israel, 64 mandates that are not willing to give up reform in the judicial system, 64 mandates that want reform."\n\n "We say to the Supreme Court party - we don't want your reasonableness. You have tangled with the wrong generation. We love the State of Israel," Minister Eliyahu said.\n