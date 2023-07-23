\nMinister of Transportation Miri Regev spoke at the right-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv.\n\n "I know the abilities of the elite to try to harm any reform. They tried to silence us, mocked us. They tried to prevent it with beautiful, artificial words, just like they are trying to do today. They are concerned with maintaining their centers of power, and we are concerned with the reform."\n\n "We are here saying unequivocally: the state belongs to all of us. The state belongs to everyone, and the army is the people's army. Tomorrow we will vote in the Knesset on reducing the reasonablity clause in order to ensure the strengthening of democracy, and this is only the beginning of the reform because a full reform is required to fix the judicial system", said Regev.\n