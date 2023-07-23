\nFinance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke at the right-wing rally this evening in Tel Aviv.\n\n "There are a lot of important things that need to be done, but I know that such complex moves need to be done slowly and with negotiation, so we were also willing to give up and compromise on some of the steps in our reform."\n\n "I am telling you even now about the future so that we can continue to live together here in the State of Israel, we will be ready for real dialogue with an open heart and a willing mind with a willingness to make concessions and compromises on all sides, so that in the end we can calm the spirits, continue the Zionist enterprise and together protect our country that we all love and care for so much," Smotritz said.\n