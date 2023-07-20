\nThe Central District Court in Lod shortened one administrative order by a month and confirmed the terms of four additional orders against five residents of Judea and Samaria, including the friends of the victims of the attack in Eli, who were arrested after the attack and held by the ISA in harsh conditions.\n\n The Honenu legal aid organization representing the detainees commented: "The real risk to the security of the country is from our enemies who are rising up to destroy us and not from these boys."\n