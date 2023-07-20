\n \nIsrael Hayom \nreports that an opinion delivered last month to the Ministry of Justice by security officials warned that there had been a "dramatic" increase in the level of threat to the attorney general. The opinion was recently forwarded to the ombudsman's office.\n\n The opinion states that recently "following an accumulation of events, there has been a dramatic increase in the level of threat against the attorney general, in such a way that her threat level is now the highest possible". The security officials expressed fear that the counselor's associates would enter the circle of potential harm.\n