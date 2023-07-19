\nPresident Herzog appeared to refer to a number of lawmakers from the Democratic Party disparaging Israel.\n\n"Mr. Speaker, I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it. But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the State of Israel’s right to exist," he said.\n\n"Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination is not legitimate diplomacy, it is antisemitism."\n