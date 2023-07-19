\n"My deep yearning, Mr. Speaker, is for Israel to one day make peace with our Palestinian neighbors. Over the years, Israel has taken bold steps towards peace and made far-reaching proposals to our Palestinian neighbors," said President Herzog during his speech to Congress. \n\nHerzog, did, however, point out that peace will not be made with those who support terror.\n\n"Notwithstanding the deep political differences and the numerous challenges that surround Israeli-Palestinian relations – and I do not ignore them - but it should be clear that one cannot talk about peace while condoning or legitimizing terror, implicitly or explicitly. True peace cannot be anchored in violence," he pointed out.\n