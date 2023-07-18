\nLegal advisor to the government Gali Baharav-Miara spoke at the attorneys' conference to present a multi-year plan, and said: "Recently, the attacks on the law enforcement system and the gatekeepers in the country have increased. This is a cynical and blatant attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the law enforcement system. We are under pressure to make certain decisions in concrete cases."\n\n"Even in the legal consultation, pressure is put on us to bias our professional judgment and violate our duty as gatekeepers. I will not be deterred. We will continue to act as always according to the facts, according to the law, and in a consistent and equal manner," she added.\n