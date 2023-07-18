\nThe IDF detained seven wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria during overnight operations.\n\nIn the village of Barqa near Shechem (Nablus), gunshots and explosives were heard in the area and suspects burned tires and threw rocks at soldiers. Soldiers responded with anti-riot measures.\n\nIn Tuqu, suspects threw rocks and a cement block at soldiers. Also, during a raid in the village of Kharbat a-Deir, $6,500 of terrorist funds were confiscated based on intelligence information from the Shin Bet.\n\nThe suspected terrorists were taken in for questioning.\n\nNo soldiers were wounded in the raids.\n