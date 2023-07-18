\nPrisoners set fire to mattresses and sheets in one of the cells in the Dekel prison in Beersheva early in the morning.\n\nThe unit's staff carried out firefighting operations and the fire was brought under control within a few minutes, at the same time as the prisoners were evacuated from the cell. Five prisoners were evacuated to the Soroka Medical Center for treatment, one prisoner was hospitalized without danger to his life, and the rest were returned to prison.\n\nAn investigation has been opened into the incident.\n