\nMinister Yoav Kisch says that the government should work with all its might to pass the reduction of the reasonability clause in the Knesset.\n\n"The law to reduce the reasonability clause must be passed at the beginning of next week. The law will not harm Israeli democracy. You don't have to agree. That's perfectly fine. But an Israeli government, any government, cannot accept threats of refusal to serve and bow down to them. It's unacceptable and above all, it's simply not democratic," said Kisch.\n