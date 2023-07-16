\nGush Etzion Regional Council Mayor, and Yesha Council Chairman, Shlomo Ne'eman, is currently with the family of El-Roi Kapach and his daughters Rachel and Avigail in the hospital and is receiving updates from hospital staff and from the Nokdim emergency team.\n\nShlomo Ne'eman stated at the hospital: "Thank G-d we just heard a few minutes ago that El-Roi's injuries are not life-threatening, but he is about to undergo a series of surgeries. I thank the security forces who will soon catch the despicable terrorists and settle the score with them. The regional council and our staff are assisting the family and the residents of Nokdim through this ordeal."\n