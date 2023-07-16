\nThe Nokdim resident seriously injured in this morning's terrorist attack at the Tekoa Junction was El-Roi Kapach. He is hospitalized and conscious, and in stable condition. His daughters Rachel and Avigail, who suffered from light shrapnel wounds and shock, are also in the hospital. El-Roi will undergo surgery shortly for his gunshot wounds.\n\nNokdim's Tzachi (emergency) team, the regional council's social services departments, and other council staffers are assisting the family and the community.\n