\nTransportation Minister Miri Regev condemned the decision of the local police in Sweden to allow a protester to burn a Jewish Bible at a demonstration.\n\n "I was shocked to hear and strongly condemn the fact that the authorities in Sweden approved the burning of a Jewish Bible tomorrow in front of the Israeli embassy in Sweden as part of "freedom of expression".\n\n"In Europe, 6 million Jews were murdered, in an attempt to exterminate a nation. Sweden is marching into total darkness. This is a demonstration of anti-Semitic hatred by Palestinians and BDS activists that has nothing to do with freedom of speech except for distilled anti-Semitic hatred against Jews."\n