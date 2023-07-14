Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) also condemned the planned burnings, saying, "Burning a Torah scroll is a hate crime and provocation, and causes serious harm to the Jewish nation and to Jewish tradition. I call on the Swedish authorities to prevent this shameful event, and to not allow the burning of a Torah scroll."\n\nAt the same time, Cohen instructed the Israeli Ambassador in Sweden and the Foreign Ministry headquarters to "act in every way in order to prevent this shameful event."