\nIn preparation for the completion of the legislation of the law to reduce the reasonability clause that is expected to be presented soon for the second and third reading, another right-wing support rally in the government is being organized.\n\n The demonstration will take place next Sunday (July 23) at Kaplan Junction in Tel Aviv, which in recent months has become the stronghold of the left's demonstrations.\n\n "We will call on the government to act in governance and start passing the reform laws and the necessary amendment to the justice system," said the organizers.\n\n\n