\nThe police have arrested a suspect in the murder of Margarita Levy in Eilat, 20 years after her body was found in a public garden in the city.\n\n This morning (Thursday) the police announced that the suspect, a 51-year-old resident of Jaffa, was arrested last May after a DNA profile was produced that led to his identification. An indictment will be filed against him in the coming days.\n\n The body of Levy, a 21-year-old resident of Ashdod, was found wrapped in blankets and with severe signs of violence.\n