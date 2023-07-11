\nCoalition chairman MK Ofir Katz criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara during his speech at the Knesset on Monday night, before the vote on the bill to reduce the cause of reasonableness.\n\n"A group arose here that decided they are the state, the masters of the land – the army belongs to them, the business sector belongs to them, academia belongs to them, our livelihood is theirs, the health system is theirs," said Katz.\n\n"But who made these group of anarchists the masters of the country? Who backs disorder, roadblocks, violence against police officers and vandalism of property? Who if not the Attorney General? Your conduct damages the public's trust in the law enforcement system. I suggest you come for a walk In Afula, Ashkelon and Tzfat, there are also citizens of Israel there, they too need to be seen, you also represent them, and when they see the lack of enforcement, they lose it," he added.\n