\nThe leaders of the protests against the judicial reform released a special statement on Monday night, after the Knesset approved the first reading of the law to reduce the cause of reasonableness.\n\n"The State of Israel is in one of its most difficult moments, the dictatorship is on the fences, the extremist law to abolish the cause of reasonableness is the key that can open the door of the dictatorship, it will allow the dismissal of the Attorney General, outlandish appointments and subsequently the complete destruction of Israeli democracy."\n\n"There is a window of opportunity to stop the legislation before a constitutional crisis is reached and it depends on each and every citizen. Tomorrow all those who seek democracy must take to the streets and defend the State of Israel, its image, the values of the Declaration of Independence. This is the most important defense of the people of Israel, of the values of equality and freedom. \nThe defense does not depend on the leaders, but on every citizen, they will not be able to force a people to live under a dictatorship. We will meet tomorrow in the streets of the country," the protest leaders said.\n\n