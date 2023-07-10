\nDuring a discussion in the youth committee chaired by MK Lazimi (Labor), the activists of the high-tech protest tore their shirts as a "sign of mourning" for what they defined as an injury to Israeli high-tech companies by the expected approval of the proposal to change the reasonability clause in the first reading today in the Knesset.\n\n Dr. Ilan Samish, leader of the act, said: "This declarative act may shock one and all public figures who will be chosen to vote against unilateral legislation, who will be chosen to vote in favor of high-tech and in favor of the people of Israel and the unity of Israel."\n\n\n\n