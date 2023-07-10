\nMK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) commented to \nRadio 103FM \nregarding President Biden's accusations that the current government is 'The most extreme I've ever seen'. \n\n "An extreme government? Extreme in what? I think it is not extreme, it is very open, it is very talkative. The right has never known how to govern. I would like more," said Cohen, who claimed that President Biden is not informed about what is happening in Israel: "Do you think President Biden knew there was an attack yesterday?"\n