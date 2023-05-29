\nArab terrorists from the Jenin area opened fire Sunday at homes in the town of Gan Ner in the Gilboa region, just north of Green Line separating Samaria from pre-1967 Israel.\n\n\n\nOne home was damaged, and a bullet was found at the scene. There were no casualties.\n\n\n\nAn IDF spokesperson confirmed the attack, saying: "Earlier today, a report was received regarding the sound of gunfire in the vicinity of Gan Ner. Following searches, damage to a house in the settlement was identified, and a bullet was found. There were no casualties. IDF forces are searching another area for suspects."\n\n\n\n\nEarlier on Sunday\n, terrorists fired shots at the town of Mevo Dotan in northern Samaria, hitting a Palestinian vehicle parked at the entrance to the town.\n\n\n\nIn both attacks, the shooting was carried out from a distance using 5.56mm and 7.62mm bullets. The IDF is investigating whether it is the same group of terrorists from the Jenin area.\n\n