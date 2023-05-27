\nAfter media reports that US President Joe Biden said there was a "distinct possibility" Russia \ncould take military action against Ukraine\n in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought to downplay the threat of a Russian invasion.\n\n\n\nOn Friday, Zelensky accused the US and NATO allies of fomenting panic, and stressed at a press conference that he knows more about his own country’s security situation than other leaders, the \nNew York Post\n reported.\n\n\n\n“Do we have tanks on the streets? No. When you read media, you get the image that we have troops in the city, people fleeing … That’s not the case,” he said.\n\n\n\nWhile he would not rule out a future military conflict with neighboring Russia, he slammed Washington’s recurrent claims that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “imminent.”\n\n\n\n“I’m the president of Ukraine and I’m based here and I think I know the details better here,” he said.\n\n\n\nThe press conference occurred the day after Zelensky spoke at length with Biden in a phone call.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nZelenskyy denies fall of Bakhmut\n \n\n\n'We fully captured eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut'\n \n\n\nUS to support F-16 training effort for Ukrainians\n \n\n\nUkraine rabbi: 'Western world must fight Iranian terrorism'\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nCNN\n reported that during their conversation, Biden told the Ukrainian leader than there was no doubt the country would be invaded by Russia.\n\n\n\nThe While House shot back that the description of the call was “completely false.”\n\n\n\nBut National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Twitter that an invasion in the next few weeks was “a distinct possibility.”\n\n\n\n“President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February,” she said. She also clarified that reports saying “anything more or different than that are completely false.”\n\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n