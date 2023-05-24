Today (Wed) there will be a significant increase in temperatures and it will be hotter than usual for the season. Strong northerly winds will blow along the coastal plain starting at noon, and there may be drizzle in the east of the country.

Tonight is expected to be clear to partly cloudy. In the northwestern Negev, in the lowlands, and in the south of the coastal plain, visibility restrictions are expected due to heavy fog.

Tomorrow (Thur) will be partly cloudy to clear with a drop in temperatures.