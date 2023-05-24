The Be'er Sheva District Court convicted Zack Ben-Zachary, the investigation coordinator in the traffic division of the Lakhish region, and the lawyer Israel Nachmias, who admitted as part of a plea agreement that they abused their position so that Ben-Zachary referred those involved in traffic accidents to the lawyer's care, in order to obtain financial gain for the lawyer.

In addition, the police officer has relationships of an intimate nature with several people involved in investigative cases in his unit. He disrupted investigative processes on several occasions. The court convicted the two of committing crimes of fraud and breach of trust, fraudulently obtaining something, obstructing legal proceedings and sexual harassment, each according to his part.