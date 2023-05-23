A 15-year-old girl fell from a height of ten meters during a sports activity in Judea.

MDA paramedics evacuated her to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in serious condition with multiple systemic injuries.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw the girl lying unconscious and suffering from multi-system damage," said MDA emergency medic Azat Jaber.

"We were told that she fell from a height of about 10 meters during a sports activity. We provided her medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and evacuated her to the hospital where she is in serious condition."