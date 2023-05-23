Today (Tues) is expected to be partly cloudy to clear, with temperatures dropping and returning to normal for the season in most areas of the country.

Tonight will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow (Wed) will be clear to partly cloudy with clouds at medium and high altitude. There will be an increase in temperatures and it will be hotter than usual for the season.

Strong northerly winds will blow along the coastal plain starting at noon and there may be drizzle to light local rainfalls in eastern Israel.