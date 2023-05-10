\nThe Chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) told about the confidential discussion held by the committee regarding the wiretapping affair.\n\n Rothman said that "For about seven years, courts, judges, the Attorney General as a supervisor of wiretapping and the police themselves, used software that they had no authority to use. For 1086 phone numbers, they committed or attempted to commit an act of violation of privacy without legal authorization."\n\n "Each case of wiretapping resulted in the investigative bodies receiving excess information, without authorization. The committee that was established to investigate this failure could not have been an effective investigative body since it did not have the tools to do so. A system cannot investigate itself, an independent and external body is required. Today I called on the Minister of Justice and the government to consider setting up an investigative committee on the issue,'' said Rothman.\n