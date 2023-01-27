In view of the security situation, the National Unity faction is calling on the coalition to cancel the discussions set to take place tonight (Wednesday) in the Knesset committees.

"The insistence on holding the committee sessions at this time, despite the security situation, with the participation of heads of authorities, farmers, professionals and citizens constitutes a severe and disproportionate injury."

"It is worth noting that many heads of authorities who were invited to the discussions had to give up their participation because they were required to manage the state of emergency in their localities. When hundreds of rockets are being fired at the civilian targets, the heads of the authorities should be with the citizens and not fight against the state that seeks to damage their budgets. Continuing the discussions is an injury to national resilience," said the statement.