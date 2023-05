Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to the attack in which two Jews were murdered on the island of Djerba in Tunis.

"I was saddened to hear about the murder of two of our people at the entrance of the synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia, during the Lag Ba'Omer celebrations. I send heartfelt condolences, in my name and that of the Israeli government, to the families of the victims," Netanyahu said.