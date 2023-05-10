Israel's chief rabbi, Rabbi David Lau, calls on the public to pray and recite the Psalms in response to Operation Shield and Arrow and the firing of missiles at Israeli cities,.

"At a time when the entire nation of Israel is in trouble, many cities throughout the country are under missile attacks, this is the for unity, to offer a prayer for the safety of all the residents of the country, IDF soldiers and security forces, and to read the Psalms," said the rabbi. He also emphasized following the instructions of the Home Front Command and the security forces .