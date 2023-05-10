Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David contacted Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Zur regarding the payment of compensation to workers in view of the "Shield and Arrow" military operation against Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Security incidents and the restriction of movement coming from the Home Front Command are, among other thing, disrupting the ability to get to places of work.

According to Bar-David, similar to previous rounds of fighting, the state is making sure to arrange compensation for businesses and workers who were harmed due to the security directives. The Labor Minister must sign the expansion order before it becomes operational.