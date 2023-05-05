\n\nThe celebrated first Chief Rabbi of pre-state Israel, \nRav Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook\n (1865-1935) is recognized as being among the most important Jewish thinkers of all time. His writings reflect the mystic's search for underlying unity in all aspects of life and the world, and his unique personality similarly united a rare combination of talents and gifts.\n \nHe was the undisputed leader of Religious Zionism, defining the Jewish People and the Land of Israel as entities with specific commandments in the Torah of Israel, a construct known as Torat Eretz Yisrael.\n\n\n\n\n\nRav Kook was a prominent rabbinical authority and active public leader, but at the same time a deeply religious mystic. He was both Talmudic scholar and poet, original thinker and saintly tzaddik.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Ninth of Tishrei\n\n\n\n\nWhile there are several rabbinically-ordained fasts throughout the year, only one day of fasting is mentioned in the Torah:\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“\nIt is a sabbath of sabbaths to you, when you must fast. You must observe this sabbath on the ninth of the month in the evening, from evening until [the next] evening.\n” (Lev. 23:32)\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThis refers to the fast of Yom Kippur. The verse, however, appears to contain a rather blatant ‘mistake': Yom Kippur falls out on the tenth of Tishrei, not the ninth!\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Talmud in \nBerachot\n 8b explains that the day before Yom Kippur is also part of the atonement process, even though there is no fasting: “This teaches that one who eats and drinks on the ninth is credited as if he fasted on both the ninth and tenth.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nStill, we need to understand: Why is there a mitzvah to eat on the day before Yom Kippur? In what way does this eating count as a day of fasting?\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nTwo Forms of \nTeshuvah\n\n\n\n\n\nThe theme of Yom Kippur is, of course, \nteshuvah\n — repentance, the soul’s return to its natural purity. There are two major aspects to \nteshuvah\n. The first is the need to restore the spiritual sensitivity of the soul, dulled by over-indulgence in physical pleasures. This refinement is achieved by temporarily rejecting physical enjoyment, and substituting life’s hectic pace with prayer and reflection. The Torah gave us one day a year, the fast of Yom Kippur, to concentrate exclusively on refining our spirits and redefining our goals.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHowever, the aim of Judaism is not asceticism. As Maimonides wrote (\n\nMishneh Torah\n, Hilchot Dei'ot\n 3:1):\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“One might say, since jealousy, lust and arrogance are bad traits, driving a person out of the world, I shall go to the opposite extreme. I will not eat meat, drink wine, marry, live in a pleasant house, or wear nice clothing... like the idolatrous monks. This is wrong, and it is forbidden to do so. One who follows this path is called a sinner.... Therefore, the Sages instructed that we should only restrict ourselves from that which the Torah forbids.... It is improper to constantly fast."\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe second aspect of \nteshuvah\n is more practical and down-to-earth. We need to become accustomed to acting properly and avoid the pitfalls of material desires that violate the Torah’s teachings. This type of \nteshuvah\n is not attained by fasts and prayer, but by preserving our spiritual integrity while we are involved in worldly matters.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe true goal of Yom Kippur is achieved when we can remain faithful to our spiritual essence while remaining active participants in the physical world. When do we accomplish this aspect of \nteshuvah\n? When we eat on the ninth of Tishrei. Then we demonstrate that, despite our occupation with mundane activities, we can remain faithful to the Torah’s values and ideals. Thus, our eating on the day before Yom Kippur is connected to our fasting on Yom Kippur itself. Together, these two days correspond to the two corrective aspects of the \nteshuvah\n process.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBy preceding the fast with eating and drinking, we ensure that the reflection and spiritual refinement of Yom Kippur are not isolated to that one day, but have an influence on the entire year’s involvement in worldly activities. The inner, meditative \nteshuvah\n of the tenth of Tishrei is thus complemented by the practical \nteshuvah\n of the ninth.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nGold from the Land of Israel\n pp. 210-212. Adapted from \nEin Eyah\n vol. I, p. 42. Illustration image: On the eve of Yom Kippur (Prayer), Jakub Weinles (1870-1935). Sent to Arutz Sheva by Rabbi Chanan Morrison, Ravkooktorah.org\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n