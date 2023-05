Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the shooting attack at the ancient synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia at a time when hundreds of Jews were celebrating Lag B'Omer on Tuesday, "another reminder of the vital need to fight terrorism with a heavy hand across the world."

"I wish to share in the grief of the families and offer my support for the Jewish community in Djerba. I believe the authorities will act quickly to restore security to the community and its visitors," added the minister.