Today (Wed) will be clear to partly cloudy with a further rise in temperatures. In the afternoon, strong northerly winds will blow along the coastal plain.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Visibility restrictions are expected in the early morning along the coastal plain, in south-central Israel, and the northwestern Negev.

Tomorrow temperatures will continue to rise in the northern mountains and inland and it will be hotter than usual for the season with a possibility of sand storms. There is a chance of fog in the South.

