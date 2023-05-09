Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, sent a strongly worded letter this evening to members of the UN Security Council ahead of the council's closed meeting tomorrow regarding the escalation in Gaza.

In his letter, Ambassador Erdan made it clear that "the State of Israel will not hesitate to neutralize any threat posed to its citizens and forces while always making sure to minimize harm to those not involved."

Ambassador Erdan demanded that members of the Security Council "immediately condemn the indiscriminate firing of rockets at Israeli citizens, which were launched from Gaza, and support Israel's right to defend itself."