The MDA reports that a call was received at 21:25 at MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Jerusalem Region of a bus that was set alight in the Issawiya neighborhood in Jerusalem. The driver evacuated himself to a nearby MDA team in the gas station in Lochamei Hagetaot St. in Jerusalem. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating a 72 year male in mild condition and evacuating him to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.