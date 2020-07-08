\nHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday slammed Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, claiming it is “the most dangerous thing in the entire Middle East”.\n\n\n\n"Our preoccupation with our economic situation should not make us forget the need to stand alongside the Palestinians in their fight against the annexation plan. We stand alongside our Palestinian brothers as a state and as a people, and are ready to do anything against this collusion, the consequences of which are most dangerous for Lebanon," Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast on the \nAl-Manar\n network and quoted by \nIsrael Hayom\n.\n\n\n\nDuring the speech, the vast majority of which dealt with economic issues, Nasrallah attacked the US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, claiming that the United States is exploiting the economic crisis to incite the Lebanese people against Hezbollah.\n\n\n\n"I tell the Americans: Hezbollah will not surrender and the resistance in Lebanon will not surrender. You will not weaken Hezbollah - you will weaken your allies," he warned.\n\n\n\nHezbollah is a designated terrorist organization in the US and \nhas been sanctioned\n several times by the administration in recent years.\n\n\n\nThe Arab world has expressed outrage over Israel’s plans to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.\n\n\n\nThe Arab League \nrecently said\n that the Israeli sovereignty proposal is a "new war crime" against Palestinian Arabs.\n\n