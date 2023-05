The Haifa Tourism Association in collaboration with Haifa museums, hotels and local businesses announced that they will invite the residents of the south to come to the city and enjoy free guided tours, free entry to Haifa museums, discounts at hotels, restaurants, and local businesses.

The move was initiated by Haifa City Council member and chairman of the Haifa Tourism Association Yoav Ramati, together with the association's CEO, Ronit Akiva.