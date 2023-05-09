The heads of the Land of Israel lobby, MK Yuli Edelstein, MK Limor Son Har Melech and MK Simcha Rothman are encouraging the security system in the fight against terrorist organizations.

"We are all united around the uncompromising fight against terrorism and we must continue to act against all those who seek our harm. The IDF and the security forces will receive the full support and backing they need."

"We wish to strengthen and embrace the heroic residents of the south who have been standing at the forefront for many years and who, with their mental fortitude, constitute the national protective layer for the entire people of Israel."