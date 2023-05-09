The Kohelet Forum commented on the Finance Committee's approval of the 'small trader reform' in preparation for its approval in second and third reading.

"The law will allow many Israelis to express their talents, fulfill their dreams and increase their income with a minimum of bureaucracy."

"Many good elected officials are to be commended, including Galit Distal, MK Abir Kara, Ariel Kellner, Vladimir Blayak and others who promoted the idea in private bills and in front of the Minister of Finance who supported the plan."