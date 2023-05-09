\n\n \n\n\n\nHouthi Public Health Minister in Yemen Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil said in a sermon Friday on \nAl-Eman TV \n(Yemen) that the world should ask who and what is behind the COVID-19 pandemic, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).\n\n\n\nHe said that America is a country capable of massacring the whole world, as well as its own citizens, and he claimed that America had killed 4,000 of its own citizens on 9/11.\n\n\n\nHe then chanted the Houthi slogan with the audience: "Allah Akbar! Death to America! Death to Israel! Curse be upon the Jews! Victory to Islam!"\n\n