From the beginning of the celebration in Meron until 6:15 P.M. today, Magen David Adom teams in cooperation with United Hatzalah volunteers provided medical treatment to 185 of the participants who felt ill, dehydrated, passed out, or were lightly bruised.

35 of them needed further tests and medical treatment and were evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat (34) and the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya (1), all in a minor condition.

MDA staff will continue to medically secure the pilgrimage to Meron until 11:00 this evening.