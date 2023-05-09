Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana told the Foreign Affairs and Security Committees of the Italian Parliament that the senior jihadists who were eliminated promoted terrorist activities funded by Iran.

"The leaders of the Islamic Jihad who were eliminated early in the morning were busy from morning until night with terrorist activities against Israel and its citizens, under the auspices of Iran. Israel launched a targeted operation against them and against the extremist terrorist organization within which they operated, in order to restore peace to the residents of Israel and prevent a security escalation in its territory."

Ohana emphasized that "any terrorist, who acts against Israelis or Jews, must know that his blood is on his head and his day will come."