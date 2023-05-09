Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the political-security cabinet in the Kiriya base in Tel Aviv with a message to the terrorist organizations.

"Tonight we launched Operation Shield and Arrow. In a joint effort, the IDF and the ISA eliminated the three senior leaders of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. Many of these murderers are responsible for firing rockets from Gaza into our territories and directing terrorism from Judea and Samaria against our citizens."

"As early as the day the rockets were fired last week, I instructed, together with the Minister of Defense, to prepare an operation to eliminate the terrorist leaders, which cuts off the top of the organization in the Gaza Strip."

"Our principle is sharp and clear: whoever hurts us - we hurt him, and with excessive force. Our long arm reaches every terrorist at the time and place we choose. We are in the middle of a campaign, and we are prepared for any possibility. I suggest to our enemies - don't mess with us."