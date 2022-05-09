National Unity leader Benny Gantz, commented on the "Shield and Arrow" operation and says that he will back the military activity against terrorism.

"Citizens of Israel, in the fight against terrorism, and in the defense of the State of Israel, we are all one fist. Whoever made a mistake in his assessment of the situation - paid the price. Whoever made a mistake again - will pay. We may face challenging days. I am well aware of the readiness, the capabilities, the target bank and the civil preparedness. I know that if an escalation develops, we will have the upper hand. This is the message that should be echoed in Gaza, in Beirut, in Tehran, and wherever they seek to harm us."

"As the opposition, we will back any determined and responsible action that preserves and strengthens Israel's security. I would like to express my appreciation for the actions of the IDF and the stand of the residents of the south, and I call on everyone to follow the instructions, help each other, and with God's help, we will soon know days of peace, security and routine."