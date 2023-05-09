The Deputy Minister of Finance spoke with the directors of the community resilience centers in southern Israel, which provide a professional response in all matters related to strengthening mental and community resilience.

"The staff of the various centers do sacred work with dedication, care and professionalism. They take care of the mental strength of the residents and do it with all their heart and soul. I am here to help them with what is necessary and thank them for their important work. The residents of the Gaza Strip region in particular and the residents of Israel, in general, if you feel that you are a little heavy handed , that you need to vent, talk about the difficulties, don't hesitate. Do it, contact the resilience centers in your areas. Don't deal with it alone."