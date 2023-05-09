The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, addressed a security conference regarding the act of blocking roads in protests against the government.

"Blocking of the roads shows the need for the important judicial reform. We can and should outline a policy on the issue of blocking the roads as well."

"In my opinion, it can't be that during the Disengagement period they arrested girls, and in the recent protests it's fine - I'm interested in equal justice for everyone, and the very fact that the court and the Attorney General are intervening in the matter proves that she wants us to be useless," said Ben-Gvir.